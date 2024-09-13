Avoid 'salomey' if you don't want to be emotionally attached - Ladies advised

These emotional attachments, often viewed as investments by women, place them in a dilemma where they must decide whether to stay or leave when facing challenges in the relationship.
Generally, women are widely known to become emotionally attached to their partners in relationships more easily.
Prophet Moses Bennisan, speaking on Joy TV’s 'Morning Prime', has explained what leads to women often becoming emotionally attached in their relationships.
According to him, women who engage in sexual activities with their partners are more likely to become emotionally attached in their relationships.
He advised that to avoid such attachments, women should refrain from actions that could be seen as investments, such as frequent sleepovers, washing their partner’s clothes, or cooking for them.
“When we talk about emotional attachments, it is to avoid having sex, avoid going to do 'salomey,' what we term as sleepovers. That means you are investing. That is not the time for you to go to his place every time to wash. So, washing his clothes and cooking for him should be avoided,” he said.
He also pointed out that relationships do not require both parties to provide mutual financial support or to engage in sexual activity as a reward for financial support received from a partner.
He suggested that until marriage, financial responsibilities should not be a factor in the relationship.
“Maybe the man has been supporting you financially but does not permit you to go there and sleep over. Until you are married, you do not have any financial responsibility,” he said.