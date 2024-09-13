I am not respected because I am not literate - Apostle Kwadwo Safo

Apostle Safo lamented that many Ghanaians prioritise reading, writing, and speaking "big grammar" over the tangible benefits of industrial innovation. He pointed out that Ghanaians tend to favour imported goods over locally produced ones despite creating products similar to those made by foreigners.

“Because they feel education is better and what I do has no value, I am not regarded in this country. They condemned my vision and projects because they said reading and writing are far better. When you want to impact your knowledge of industrialisation, they will tell you no. They prefer to study and speak the big grammar,” he said during an interview with Cheddar.

Speaking in a recent interview, Apostle Safo further emphasised that the country’s neglect of industrialisation has worsened its economic struggles, highlighting the burden of debt and foreign dependence. “Look at the debts we are burdened with. It's sad. The foreigners are dictating to us because we depend on them,” he remarked.