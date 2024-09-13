ADVERTISEMENT
Akwaboah open to performing for political parties but refuses to compose songs

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Highlife musician Akwaboah has made it clear that while he is open to performing for political parties, he will not compose songs for them.

Akwaboah
In an interview on Okay FM on 12 September 2024, the ‘Obiba’ hitmaker said he would rather create music that benefits the entire nation rather than align with a single political entity.

Recommended articles

“If you call me to perform, I would, but if it is to compose a song, no, I can't. I would rather compose for Ghana as a whole,” he said.

Akwaboah
Akwaboah explained that composing for a political party could have negative repercussions if the party does not succeed.

Instead, he believes that supporting Ghana as a whole would be more beneficial for everyone.

“If I do a song for Ghana and the country progresses, it would benefit all of us, but if I compose a song for a single political party and it doesn't work out, it would affect me negatively,” he explained.

Akwaboah
Akwaboah joins a growing list of Ghanaian artistes, including Keche, Kweku Darlington, and Olivetheboy, who have expressed interest in performing for political parties as the election season gains full momentum.

Singer Kweku Darlington has revealed the amount of money he would charge to perform at a political event.

Speaking to Nana Kwesi Bliss on Class 91.3 FM's Saturday afternoon entertainment programme 'Class Xtra', the Sika Kankan hitmaker explained that music “is my job,” and since “I’m a businessman,” he would accept an invitation to perform for any political candidate as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7.

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah
I could say, ‘Your Excellency, since it’s you who is asking for this service, give me only GHS80,000 or GHS90,000 to perform. I’ll go and perform, and if another party calls, I’ll do the same,’” the 'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker said.

“The only thing I will not do is the campaign song because, in that case, you’ve limited and put yourself in a box,” he added.

During elections, some musicians compose songs for various political parties to be used for campaign activities in their bid to win over voters.

