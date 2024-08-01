Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

The majority of entertainers who have endorsed the various political candidatures are musicians and actors.

Just like any other year, musicians release campaign songs to support their favourite political parties and presidential candidates.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have the highest campaign songs so far.

Apart from that, they have also dominated the airwaves and almost every radio station plays them every day.

1. Jewel Ackah – NDC Anthem (NDC)

2. Daddy Lumba - Nana winner (NPP)

3. Great Ampong - Vote for Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP)

4. Kwabena Kwabena - Number One (NPP)

5. Dee Aja – Onaapo (NDC)

6. Michael Adangba – Vote For Mahama (NDC)

7. Lucky Mensah - Monto Ma Nana Addo (NPP)

8. Mzbel - JM Toaso (NDC)

9. Bukom Banku - After the Election (NDC)

10.Nacee – Okada (NDC)

Bonus

Mahama paper

Dancehall musician, Shattawale did not directly compose the song for the NDC party, however, it was massively used during the 2016 general elections by the party because the song made reference to John Dramani Mahama. It was undoubtedly an NDC and people’s favourite song.