ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Dorcas Agambila

The 2024 general elections is fast approaching and as such, party leaders and their followers are campaigning heavily for their various spots.

Nana Addo and Mahama
Nana Addo and Mahama

Recommended articles

The majority of entertainers who have endorsed the various political candidatures are musicians and actors.

Just like any other year, musicians release campaign songs to support their favourite political parties and presidential candidates.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have the highest campaign songs so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, they have also dominated the airwaves and almost every radio station plays them every day.

On this note, Pulse Ghana brings you the top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs (in no order).

1. Jewel Ackah – NDC Anthem (NDC)

2. Daddy Lumba - Nana winner (NPP)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Great Ampong - Vote for Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP)

4. Kwabena Kwabena - Number One (NPP)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Dee Aja – Onaapo (NDC)

6. Michael Adangba – Vote For Mahama (NDC)

7. Lucky Mensah - Monto Ma Nana Addo (NPP)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Mzbel - JM Toaso (NDC)

9. Bukom Banku - After the Election (NDC)

ADVERTISEMENT

10.Nacee – Okada (NDC)

Bonus

Mahama paper

Dancehall musician, Shattawale did not directly compose the song for the NDC party, however, it was massively used during the 2016 general elections by the party because the song made reference to John Dramani Mahama. It was undoubtedly an NDC and people’s favourite song.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moment Ajagurajah prophesized 2 years ago that Kamala Haris will become president

How Ajagurajah revealed 2 years ago that Kamala Haris would become president (video)

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy declares political ambition to become Ashaiman MP by 2028

Chez Amis

Men demanded 'happy endings'—CEO of Chez Amis reveals why she shut down her spa

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa enstooled Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam