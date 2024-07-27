NDC officially launches its 2024 Campaign in Tamale today

The event will feature the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and other top officials, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders. NDC Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and supporters will also attend.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch its 2024 General Elections campaign in Tamale on Saturday, 27 July.
According to National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party will adopt a different campaign strategy this year. In an interview with Citi News, he stated that the party will focus more on door-to-door and personal engagement with voters.
“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people."
“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.
Additionally, the NDC is expected to unveil its manifesto in August, outlining key policies such as a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.