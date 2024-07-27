NDC officially launches its 2024 Campaign in Tamale today

According to National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party will adopt a different campaign strategy this year. In an interview with Citi News, he stated that the party will focus more on door-to-door and personal engagement with voters.

Pulse Ghana

“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people."

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.