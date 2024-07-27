ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC officially launches its 2024 Campaign in Tamale today

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch its 2024 General Elections campaign in Tamale on Saturday, 27 July.

You’ve proven your firm support for Affirmative Action – Victoria Hamah to John Mahama
You’ve proven your firm support for Affirmative Action – Victoria Hamah to John Mahama

The event will feature the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and other top officials, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders. NDC Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and supporters will also attend.

Recommended articles

Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang and John D Mahama
Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang and John D Mahama Pulse Ghana

“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people."

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.

Additionally, the NDC is expected to unveil its manifesto in August, outlining key policies such as a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta approved $34.9m payment for 307 ambulance spare parts — Ablakwa

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama

Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mahama as President didn't do any dev't projects for Northerners - Bawumia

Akufo-Addo and Kofi Bentil

Deputy IGP's job fuels claims NPP aims to cripple Dampare to rig elections - Bentil