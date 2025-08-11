Kennedy Agyapong or Kenpong? Here’s who was in the car crash and how they differ

When reports of a recent car crash emerged, social media was abuzz with speculation over the identity of the individual involved.

Many questioned whether it was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the outspoken Ghanaian politician, or Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, the influential businessman and philanthropist.

The mix-up is understandable. Both men share the same name and enjoy high public profiles in Ghana, yet they operate in entirely different domains.

Two Prominent Names, Two Distinct Paths

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a veteran politician, long-serving Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and a wealthy businessman. Known for his outspoken nature, he has built an extensive business portfolio and is a key figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kenpong, born Kennedy Agyapong, is a celebrated Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of Kenpong Academy. His influence is strongly felt in sports, hospitality, and other business ventures, including Kenpong Travel & Tours and Icegold Mineral Water.

The August 2025 Car Crash Involving Kenpong

On August 8, 2025, businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) was involved in a car accident along the Accra–Winneba Highway.

According to his account, fatigue set in as he drove from Accra towards Winneba. This led to him breaching a wall along the Winneba Beach Road, part of which collapsed onto his vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Kenpong, who previously survived other road incidents, is currently recovering and has assured the public that he is “doing very well”.

Kenpong’s Business Footprint

Kenpong Travel & Tours – A full-service travel agency committed to delivering exceptional value on travel and tour arrangements, both locally and internationally.

Icegold Mineral Water – A premium bottled water brand known for its purity and quality.

Kenpong Academy – A sports institution with a focus on nurturing Ghana’s next generation of football talent.

Kenpong is widely respected not just for his entrepreneurial ventures but also for his philanthropic contributions across Ghana.

The Politician: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Born June 16, 1960, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is one of Ghana’s wealthiest and most outspoken political figures. With an estimated net worth of $120 million, he has been a major voice in parliament and is a prominent NPP member.

A strong advocate for practical, grassroots-driven governance, he has also made clear his presidential ambitions.

Accurate reporting and clear distinctions are essential to avoid misinformation, especially in an era where news spreads rapidly on social media.

For now, Kenpong is recovering well and continues to be celebrated for his entrepreneurial ventures, including Kenpong Travel & Tours, Kenpong Academy, and IceGold Mineral Water, all of which contribute to job creation and community development in Ghana.