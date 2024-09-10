I will take GHS90k to perform at political event - Kweku Darlington

However, he clarified that he is not yet prepared to record and release a campaign song, citing the significant risks involved.

Kweku Darlington Pulse Ghana

He noted that this could have serious consequences for his “young” career, as it would be seen as an explicit and definitive political statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could say, ‘Your Excellency, since it’s you who is asking for this service, give me only GHS80,000 or GHS90,000 to perform. I’ll go and perform, and if another party calls, I’ll do the same,’” the 'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker said.

“The only thing I will not do is the campaign song because, in that case, you’ve limited and put yourself in a box,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

“If I’ve achieved everything I need to in music, I can take huge amounts, 40 billion, 50 billion, and do a campaign song. However, I’m not yet where I need to be, and I wouldn’t want to put myself in that box. If you book me for a performance where I will sing my own song, I will definitely make an appearance,” he stressed.

During elections, some musicians compose songs for various political parties to be used for campaign activities in their bid to win over voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples include Daddy Lumba's 'Nana Y3 Winner' for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Diana Asamoah's 'Meba Dofo' during the 2020 elections.