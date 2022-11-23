Speaking on Onua FM’s Adwuma-Adwuma, Kweku Darlington emphasized again that Ghanaians are not appreciating his talent enough. He used Daddy Lumba as an example, saying that the highlife legend suffered the same dismissal during his early days.
I will go down as one of the best song writers ever in Ghana - Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington has once again accused Ghanaians of not appreciating his talent and contribution to the industry. He claims to be the best lyricist and songwriter among his peers.
Recommended articles
“At the time Daddy Lumba started, we didn’t see him as a legend. It is now that we are seeing and appreciating his talent.”
‘As for me, I’m saying it here. Whether you like it or not, Ghanaians and the world are witnessing one of the best songwriters ever in Ghana” he concluded.
Kweku Darlington has always claimed that he is the finest songwriter alive.
Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kweku Owusu Darlington, known as Kweku Darlington, made his breakthrough entrance with the hit song, ‘Sika Aba Fie.’ As one of the proponents of Ghana Drill music, Asakaa, Kweku Darlington’s first remix features stars like Fameye, Kuami Eugene, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick.
Over the years, Kweku Darlington has given Ghanaians nothing but authentic sounds, including Rap, Hiplife, Highlife and Drill music. His ability to produce original, timeless sounds featuring classics like ‘Sika Kankan’, ‘Baabi Awu’ and ‘Onipa’, earned him an endorsement from Okyeame Kwame, Ghana’s rap doctor.
He has a new song, ‘Osama’, out on all digital streaming platforms.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh