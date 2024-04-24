I have no friends in the movie industry because they were all ungrateful – Kwaku Manu

He expressed disappointment, stating, “I can’t recall anybody that I have helped that has shown gratitude for my good deeds. I can count 10 people off the top of my head who repaid my kindness with evil.”

ece-auto-gen

Despite his negative experiences, the comic thespian affirmed his commitment to assisting others in need within the industry. He emphasized, “Even though they repay my good deeds with evil, I still continue to help them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the actor cum presenter cautioned against inviting those seeking help into one’s home, citing his own learned lessons.

Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

“I’ve learned from this experience over the years so I always advise people not to accommodate the people they want to help because they might turn their back against them,” he advised.