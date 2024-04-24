ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have no friends in the movie industry because they were all ungrateful – Kwaku Manu

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Kumawood Actor, Kwaku Manu has disclosed that he has decided not make friends in the movie industry due to ingratitude.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu

During an interview with Hagar Owusu on the Spectacle on GTV, the outspoken actor recounted numerous occasions where his acts of kindness were met with betrayal.

Recommended articles

He expressed disappointment, stating, “I can’t recall anybody that I have helped that has shown gratitude for my good deeds. I can count 10 people off the top of my head who repaid my kindness with evil.”

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu ece-auto-gen

Despite his negative experiences, the comic thespian affirmed his commitment to assisting others in need within the industry. He emphasized, “Even though they repay my good deeds with evil, I still continue to help them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the actor cum presenter cautioned against inviting those seeking help into one’s home, citing his own learned lessons.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

“I’ve learned from this experience over the years so I always advise people not to accommodate the people they want to help because they might turn their back against them,” he advised.

Kwaku Manu’s candid reflections shed light on the complexities within the movie industry and serve as a cautionary tale about the challenges of navigating relationships amidst acts of kindness.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie