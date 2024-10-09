ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Radio presenter Nana Romeo has called on IGP Akuffo Dampare to ban all election-related prophecies to maintain peace and order post-polls.

Nana Romeo
Nana Romeo

In a video, Nana Romeo expressed concern about conflicting prophecies from religious figures, noting that one prophet predicts an NDC victory while another forecasts an NPP win.

Recommended articles

He highlighted that these contradictions could lead to confusion and unrest if one prophecy fails to materialise.

Nana Romeo of Accra FM
Nana Romeo of Accra FM Nana Romeo of Accra FM Pulse Ghana

“We all know we have one God who doesn’t lie. How can God tell Prophet A that the NDC will win the election, and then tell Prophet B that the NPP will win? If these two prophets declare their prophecies publicly and one of them doesn’t come to pass, it can cause misunderstandings,” Nana Romeo stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Romeo’s appeal follows recent prophecies by several religious figures, including Rev. Owusu Bempah, who have each predicted different outcomes for the upcoming elections, raising concerns over potential tensions once results are announced.

Nana Romeo believes that banning such prophecies would help prevent post-election confusion and encourage peace across the nation.

Nana Romeo
Nana Romeo Nana Romeo Pulse Ghana

“We are pleading with IGP Dampare to take action by placing a ban on election prophecies to maintain peace and order after the elections,” he urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular radio presenter Nana Romeo has claimed that about 80% of divorced women have become the side chicks of married men.

In a video spotted on Instagram, Nana Romeo explained that most married women leave their marriages due to their husbands' promiscuity, only to become homewreckers themselves.

He expressed confusion over why women would end their marriages because of their husbands' dishonesty, only to become the reason some men cheat on their wives.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah