Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

He highlighted that these contradictions could lead to confusion and unrest if one prophecy fails to materialise.

“We all know we have one God who doesn’t lie. How can God tell Prophet A that the NDC will win the election, and then tell Prophet B that the NPP will win? If these two prophets declare their prophecies publicly and one of them doesn’t come to pass, it can cause misunderstandings,” Nana Romeo stated.

Nana Romeo’s appeal follows recent prophecies by several religious figures, including Rev. Owusu Bempah, who have each predicted different outcomes for the upcoming elections, raising concerns over potential tensions once results are announced.

Nana Romeo believes that banning such prophecies would help prevent post-election confusion and encourage peace across the nation.

“We are pleading with IGP Dampare to take action by placing a ban on election prophecies to maintain peace and order after the elections,” he urged.

80% of divorced women are now side chicks to married men - Nana Romeo

Popular radio presenter Nana Romeo has claimed that about 80% of divorced women have become the side chicks of married men.

In a video spotted on Instagram, Nana Romeo explained that most married women leave their marriages due to their husbands' promiscuity, only to become homewreckers themselves.

He expressed confusion over why women would end their marriages because of their husbands' dishonesty, only to become the reason some men cheat on their wives.