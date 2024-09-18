80% of divorced women are now side chicks to married men - Nana Romeo

“The sad thing is that in this world, about 80% of divorced women become the side chicks of married men. The reason why some women leave their marriages is because their husbands cheated; they were not faithful,” he said.

He expressed confusion over why women would end their marriages because of their husbands' dishonesty, only to become the reason some men cheat on their wives.

“Funny enough, the same women who left their marriages because of their husbands' infidelity also now become the reason why men cheat on their wives. It’s difficult to understand if you analyse this issue. It doesn’t sit well; only the ladies can provide an explanation for this,” he added.

Meanwhile, divorce has become increasingly common in society, with adultery being a primary factor. Some lawyers in Ghana have linked the rise in divorce rates to infidelity based on the number of cases brought to them.

How to handle side chicks

Mostly, some women resort to violence by either attacking the said sidechicks sleeping with their husbands or fighting with their husbands, which ends up ruining the marriage completely in some cases.

However, a Nigerian female pastor, Funke Felix-Adejumo said troubling oneself because an unfaithful husband decided to sleep with other women outside marriage is unnecessary.

“Why must you kill yourself because one stupid girl slept with your husband?” Felix-Adejumo asked