Ohemaa Mercy decided to divorce because she's gotten money – Brother Sammy alleges

According to Brother Sammy, Ohemaa Mercy’s claim that she heard the voice of God instructing her to get a divorce is questionable. He alleged that the real reason behind the divorce was financial.

“Ohemaa got the divorce because she has gotten money and did not want the ex-husband to enjoy,” he alleged.

Concerns over influence on younger ministers

Brother Sammy also raised concerns about the potential influence of Ohemaa Mercy’s actions on younger ministers. He questioned what she would say to those who look up to her when they come to her with similar claims.

“What will she say to the younger ministers who look up to her, when they come to tell her that they have also heard the voice of God to get a divorce? If we go on that tangent, everybody will then say they have heard clearly from God that they should get a divorce,” he remarked.

In an earlier interview, Ohemaa Mercy revealed that her decision to divorce was guided by a divine revelation. She claimed that she heard the voice of the Lord instructing her to end her marriage. According to Ohemaa Mercy, this spiritual experience was profound and left her with no doubt about the path she needed to take. She emphasised that her actions were not motivated by personal gain but by a deep sense of obedience to God’s will. This revelation has been a cornerstone of her explanation for the divorce, aiming to reassure her followers that her decision was spiritually grounded.