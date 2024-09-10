Ohemaa Mercy reveals the role the holy spirit played in her divorce

She explained that it was only after the divorce that she truly felt God's presence in her life.

“I remember when I was going through the divorce. During COVID-19, I depended solely on God for direction; I had a strong covenant with Him. I would go to the mountains to pray for three months because I really wanted to hear what the Lord had to say about what was happening in my life. When I heard Him clearly, I took that bold step. I had confirmation from God—if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have done it."

“I give God the glory because even though I am divorced, this is the time I have felt God's hand so strongly on my life, even more than when I was married,” she affirmed.

Ohemaa Mercy further shared that her husband agreed with the decision, allowing her to fully embrace God’s guidance and blessings.

“My partner understood that we needed to do things this way. I told him we needed a break, and he completely understood. We agreed to support each other and take care of the kids. If I’m facing challenges, we discuss them. My priority is to honour God, and that’s why we chose this path,” she added.

She also noted that she and her ex-husband maintain a good relationship, saying, “We talk every day and continue to support each other.”

Today, they are still best of friends and co-parent their children.