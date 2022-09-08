How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by Ohemaa Mercy

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy aside from touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

Ohemaa Mercy is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the award-winning artiste stepped out in gorgeous outfits that got us awestruck. She was all glammed up in two beautiful white gowns.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Ohemaa Mercy captioned one of her posts, "No power of men, no scheme of man can ever pluck me from your hands I’m grateful I’m full of joy for it’s been you alone and no one else haaaa Jehovah Rabbbiiiii

What can I say, Lord?"

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Hajia 4real for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana