A little sunshine from Ohemaa Mercy on her birthday

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy aside from her touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

Ohemaa Mercy is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the award-winning artiste stepped out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. Her black camisole matched the outfit completely while placing more emphasis on the yellow outfit.

Aside from the monochrome, Ohemaa Mercy further wore a white dress. You can never go wrong when you rock this look when stepping.

Pulse Ghana

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we can't stop staring.

Giving us her smiling pose, Ohemaa captioned one of her posts, "Millions of children were trying to come out on a day like this and by the special grace of God I became a winner, on this earth a Day Like This I cried in a doctor's hands crying in hands of a Doctor was the proof that the breath of God Is In Me until now God has never taken his breath out of me help me thank God for am plus one today."