Looking at Bawumia and Okraku Mantey, deputy roles must be scrapped - Nana Romeo

His argument stems from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's recent admission of limited influence due to his subordinate position, which Romeo believes highlights the redundancy of such roles.
Media personality Nana Romeo has sparked debate by advocating for eliminating vice and deputy roles within the government.
Romeo further cited the perceived ineffectiveness of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, as additional justification for his stance. According to Romeo, Okraku-Mantey still needs to meet the expectations of the creative arts industry, which he views as a significant issue.
"A multitude of critics won't deter us from stating the facts. The current NPP administration has proven that vice and deputy roles are useless. If the vice president himself admits to lacking control and thus being ineffective, and if the Deputy Minister for Creative Arts, Okraku-Mantey, remains silent, it reinforces my belief that these positions are unnecessary," Romeo expressed passionately in Twi on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.
He continued, "Whenever they're questioned, they claim powerlessness. If they reap all the benefits of their roles, why maintain them? Sometimes when confronted with an issue, Okraku-Mantey becomes irritated. It appears that the NPP government is intolerant of criticism."
Mark Okraku-Mantey has faced significant criticism from entertainment industry stakeholders, including notable figures such as Hammer of The Last Two Music Group and Shatta Wale.
Their public criticism of Okraku-Mantey for his lack of progress and impact has added weight to the argument for the abolition of vice and deputy roles in the government.