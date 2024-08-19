ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia promises visa-free travel, tax incentives and more for creative arts sector

Dorcas Agambila

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined several policies he plans to implement in the creative arts sector if he wins the 2024 general elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Takoradi

Bawumia also mentioned that his government would partner with various streaming platforms to support content creators and reduce costs.

During the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi on August 18, 2024, Bawumia announced a visa-free policy for all African and Caribbean nationals visiting Ghana.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

- Use tax incentives, including a flat tax, to encourage private sector investments in sports, tourism, and creative arts facilities.

- Implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana, making visa acquisition fast and convenient.

- Roll out a visa-free policy for all nationals of African and Caribbean countries visiting Ghana.

NPP Manifesto highlights

- Establish, in partnership with the private sector, a streaming and digital management platform for Ghanaian content developers in the creative arts.

- Establish a Travel Protocol Service (TPS) for the creative community to enable artists, performers, and other creatives to honour international performances and shows.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially unveiled its manifesto for this year’s general elections in a vibrant event held on Sunday at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, Western Region.

The event was designed to energise the party’s base as they gear up for the December 7, 2024, polls.

The venue was a sea of NPP colours, as enthusiastic supporters filled the grounds, drumming, dancing, and showing their excitement for the party’s vision.

