NPP has created 2.3 million jobs for the youth — Bawumia

Bawumia cited the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, One Factory (1D1F) initiative as major contributors to the said achievement.

He added that these programmes have provided numerous opportunities for young Ghanaians to gain employment, acquire skills, and contribute to the nation’s economy.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the 2024 manifesto launch of the party at Takoradi in the Western Region ahead of the general election, Dr Bawumia further emphasised that the government’s efforts have not only created jobs but have also led to significant improvements in the living standards of many Ghanaians.