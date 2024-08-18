ADVERTISEMENT
NPP has created 2.3 million jobs for the youth — Bawumia

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government has created 2.3 million jobs for the Ghanaian youth since assuming office in 2017.

According to him, this significant achievement underscores the party’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment and boosting economic growth in the country.

Bawumia cited the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, One Factory (1D1F) initiative as major contributors to the said achievement.

Speaking at the 2024 manifesto launch of the party at Takoradi in the Western Region ahead of the general election, Dr Bawumia further emphasised that the government’s efforts have not only created jobs but have also led to significant improvements in the living standards of many Ghanaians.

He reiterated the NPP’s commitment to continue creating more jobs and providing the necessary support for the youth to thrive in various sectors of the economy.

