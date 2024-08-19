NPP is Ghana’s only hope, NDC will lead us into disaster - Prince David Osei

Delivering a speech at the NPP manifesto launch, the actor acknowledged the economic hardships in the country but pointed out that the situation is not exclusive to Ghana, describing it as a global phenomenon.

Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

He insisted that the alternative, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is not a positive choice for Ghanaians.

He stated, “I know times are hard, but it is global. The UK is just recovering from a recession, America is tough, Canada is tough, and our neighbouring country Nigeria is equally tough. The alternative is not a solution. The alternative will send us into an abyss of disaster. Vote for progress, vote Bawumia, and vote Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the incoming president.”

Pulse Ghana

Prince David Osei reminded Ghanaians how the NPP, during the peak of COVID-19, provided freebies for Ghanaians and Ghanaian businesses to cushion them against the harsh economic effects of the pandemic.

“Let me take you down memory lane: we enjoyed free electricity, we enjoyed free water during the COVID pandemic era. Monies were given to people’s small-scale businesses; this is the kind of leadership we had and we are having. Bawumia taking over the baton is progress. I don’t want you to be deceived out there; the alternative has no solution for you. Vote for digitalisation,” he added.

Renowned actor Prince David Osei earlier this year threw his full support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the upcoming 2024 presidential election.