ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince David Osei defends recent 'dumsor' says 'we're dealing with machines, things can fail'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has addressed the recent intermittent power outages in Ghana, attributing the issue to faulty machinery this time around.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei, who was one of the front runners in the 2015 #DumsorMustStop campaign during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, admitted to experiencing the recent outages, saying, “We all felt it.”

Recommended articles

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on March 30, 2024, he cited the case of a recent power outage in Toronto, Canada, and said that the power outages currently being faced by Ghanaians were due to faulty equipment on the part of the power suppliers and distributors.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

“The whole of downtown Toronto, Canada, went off recently. There was a blackout. So once you are dealing with equipment, you are dealing with machines, and things can fail,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince David Osei also referred to a publication by the Electricity Company of Ghana that the country has a stable national power supply and that power outages were due to ‘localised faults’.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

“That's what it said. That if you are experiencing an outage in your area, call a certain number. It could be it's a fault within your neighbourhood,” he said.

He, however, encouraged the ECG to make a habit of informing affected citizens if there were going to be any outages in the future.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila says her cook-a-thon attempt helped in fighting drug abuse

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

'Hypocrite, drop another dumsor track' - Sarkodie told as he comments on 2024 Dumsor

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene shares post-accident recovery photos, expresses gratitude to supporters

Fella Makafui

'Biggest' Fella Makafui treats herself to a GH¢100k+ Santos de Cartier Watch