FixTheCountry protest: ‘Be civilised, stop fooling’ - Afia Schwar jabs Efia Odo, others

In a ruling on June 25, 2021, the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, struck out the application on the basis that the date for the protest (May 9) had already passed so there was no protest to be stopped.

This gave the ‘Fix The Country’ movement, in which Efia Odo plays a major role, the green light to kick off the demonstration.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, Afia Schwarzenegger has said the demonstrators are jobless and foolish for applying a strategy that has expired.

“I understand ‘Fix The Country’ people want to hit the street to demonstrate,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Monday. “God has regretted this generation.”

“This generation is practising things done in 1444. The demonstration in the Nana Addo and Kweku Baako Jnr era is not done today. During that era, social media and radio were not available to make your voice heard. But today, social media is available.”

She said the best way to demonstrate is to sit at home and use social media tools to make their voices heard.

“How many times have you seen me speaking on TV?" she quizzed. "But today, when I speak through social media, it is discussed in the news on radio and television. Because I know the value of social media.”

She insulted the people involved: “We are now in a civilised world, so stop fooling. Didn't you hear about the death of Kaaka? Did you see any child of a politician there? Go ahead and demonstrate. I know it won't end anywhere.”

Afia Schwarzenegger further stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be intimidated by a demonstration.

“Even Mandela, who fought for the Independence of his country spent half of his life in jail. If you have a job like me, you wouldn't go out to demonstrate, drink alcohol and mess around.”