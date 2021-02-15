The 'Too Much Many' rapper in a video seen by pulse.com.gh appeared to be unhappy after some fans who met him in town decided to beg him for money whilst others have set a camera on him for selfies or videos with him.

Medikal turned to those begging him for money and speaking in Twi, he said: " don't be begging for money, if you keep begging for money, you that will make you a poor man".

Before moving on from the fans to enter his car, Medikal said "so stop begging and go and look for money" - which is also to say that they should go and work than just begging people for money.

The encounter in the video above happened whilst Medikal was leaving a set where he joined fast-rising Ghanaian comic-actor Ras Nene to shoot a scene for his comic skits that have been attracting wild attention online.