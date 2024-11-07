ADVERTISEMENT
Big Akwes responds to ex-wife’s claims that marrying him was her biggest regret

Dorcas Agambila

Actor Akwasi Asamoah, better known as Big Akwes, has subtly responded to recent claims by his ex-wife, Freda, regarding their marriage.

Big Akwes
Big Akwes

Big Akwes and Freda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kumasi in August 2023. However, the couple parted ways months later after experiencing issues in their marriage.

In a video shared in August 2024, Freda spoke about her former marriage to the Kumawood actor, expressing her grievances and stating that marrying Big Akwes was “the biggest regret of my life.”

Big Akwes
Big Akwes Pulse Ghana

In an interview with actress and TV host Nayas 1, Big Akwes was asked to address his ex-wife's claims directly, but he declined to acknowledge his previous marriage to Freda.

The Kumawood actor stated that he did not want to reveal the reasons behind the collapse of their marriage, as it could cause problems for Freda abroad. He noted that, unlike others, he didn’t find it sensible to publicly discuss issues from his private life.

Big Akwes also refuted claims of experiencing issues with his ex-wife during a trip to Germany, explaining that he was there for business with his colleague, Yaw Dabo.

Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes
Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Pulse Ghana

He added that, while he was not being secretive, he was simply uninterested in speaking about Freda, as he had moved on with his life and no longer had ties with her.

Freda, the wife of Ghanaian actor Big Akwes, has opened up about the predicament she has been battling for almost a year.

Freda, in a TikTok live stream, suggested that if it were another individual facing the same circumstances, that person might consider suicide.

