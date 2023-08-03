Video: Big Akwes secretly marries his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali

Kumawood actor, Akwasi Asamoah popularly known as Big Akwes has secretly married his girlfriend from Germany.

Big Akwes
In a video available to Zionfelix that Akwes and his partner, Freda, tied the knot last weekend.

Close friends of the couple revealed in a TikTok live that Big Akwes settled down with his Germany-based girlfriend on July 31, 2023.

Xandy Kamel, who was part of the live TikTok hinted that she has details about the marriage ceremony.

The actor is, however, yet to comment about his marriage

Details about where Big Akwes and his partner got married are yet to be made public.

