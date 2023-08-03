In a video available to Zionfelix that Akwes and his partner, Freda, tied the knot last weekend.
Video: Big Akwes secretly marries his girlfriend
Kumawood actor, Akwasi Asamoah popularly known as Big Akwes has secretly married his girlfriend from Germany.
Close friends of the couple revealed in a TikTok live that Big Akwes settled down with his Germany-based girlfriend on July 31, 2023.
Xandy Kamel, who was part of the live TikTok hinted that she has details about the marriage ceremony.
The actor is, however, yet to comment about his marriage
Details about where Big Akwes and his partner got married are yet to be made public.
