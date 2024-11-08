ADVERTISEMENT
Big Akwes sparks controversy, claims everyone in Kumasi is a ‘scammer’(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Big Akwes has stirred controversy with his comments on the lifestyle of people in Kumasi, claiming that anyone born and raised in the city is involved in scamming.

Big Akwes
Big Akwes

In an interview on Angel TV, the actor insisted that from leadership down to the average person, including pastors, many people in Kumasi engage in fraudulent activities, suggesting they cannot live without doing so.

Recommended articles

Big Akwes
Big Akwes Pulse Ghana

"Anyone born and grown up in Kumasi is a scammer; I insist on what I say. I’m saying that everyone, from the leadership to the lowest person, including pastors, are scammers. Because if you check the young boys at Kejetia, can't you see what they do to people's phones?... what I am saying doesn't have anything to do with the TV station," he asserted.

In the same interview, Big Akwes denied rumours of a marital relationship with Freda, the ex-wife of another actor, clarifying that he had never married her.

"I have done nothing to her, and I don’t remember ever marrying her. I don’t want to discuss this because I have international partners watching, and it could jeopardise plans. If you want more details, you should ask Freda, not me," he responded.

Actor Akwasi Asamoah, better known as Big Akwes, has subtly responded to recent claims by his ex-wife, Freda, regarding their marriage.

Big Akwes and Freda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kumasi in August 2023. However, the couple parted ways months later after experiencing issues in their marriage.

Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes
Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Pulse Ghana

In a video shared in August 2024, Freda spoke about her former marriage to the Kumawood actor, expressing her grievances and stating that marrying Big Akwes was “the biggest regret of my life.”

