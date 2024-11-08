Big Akwes sparks controversy, claims everyone in Kumasi is a ‘scammer’(VIDEO)

Pulse Ghana

"Anyone born and grown up in Kumasi is a scammer; I insist on what I say. I’m saying that everyone, from the leadership to the lowest person, including pastors, are scammers. Because if you check the young boys at Kejetia, can't you see what they do to people's phones?... what I am saying doesn't have anything to do with the TV station," he asserted.

In the same interview, Big Akwes denied rumours of a marital relationship with Freda, the ex-wife of another actor, clarifying that he had never married her.

"I have done nothing to her, and I don’t remember ever marrying her. I don’t want to discuss this because I have international partners watching, and it could jeopardise plans. If you want more details, you should ask Freda, not me," he responded.

Big Akwes responds to ex-wife’s claims that marrying him was her biggest regret

Actor Akwasi Asamoah, better known as Big Akwes, has subtly responded to recent claims by his ex-wife, Freda, regarding their marriage.

Big Akwes and Freda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kumasi in August 2023. However, the couple parted ways months later after experiencing issues in their marriage.

Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Pulse Ghana