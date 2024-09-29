'Black destroying the future of blacks'–Nadia Buari joins calls for action against galamsey

Buari lamented the short-sightedness driven by current hardships, stating, “It’s really, really sad that our today’s hunger is making us not to think about what will preserve us tomorrow.”

She also highlighted the shift in blame from historical colonial exploitation to contemporary self-inflicted harm.

“In the past, we accused the white man for ripping off the black, now that it’s black destroying the future of blacks, whom do we blame?”

Nadia Buari called on all Ghanaians to unite against the greed driving illegal mining, stating, “Please our fathers, our mothers, our religious leaders, and all reasonable people who have this nation at heart, let’s rise up to stop this menace of greed before it stops our future. Let’s forsake this evil act for the sake of our children."

Buari emphasised the importance of public education in combating galamsey, suggesting that children should be taught not only about Ghana’s status as a leading gold producer but also about the environmental dangers associated with mining.

“Stopping this, I believe, begins with public education to raise awareness of this dangerous pursuit. Our children must not only be taught about Ghana being a leading producer of gold in the world, but also the danger in abusing our land for such treasure,” she said.

Pulse Ghana

She also called on her colleagues in the movie industry to use their platforms to inform the public about the dangers of galamsey.

“We those in the movie industry must not just seek to entertain, but also perform to inform our viewers of the danger of this galamsey menace engulfing us all,” Buari stated.

Addressing the recent Democracy Hub demonstration and the subsequent arrests of some protesters, Buari condemned the detentions, asserting that those protesting against galamsey were exercising their legal rights.

“Nobody exercising his or her right to protest against this wrong has done anything against the law to be arrested or detained for any reason”.

‘Does he fear we wouldn’t vote for Bawumia?’ – Okyeame Kwame on Akufo-Addo’s inaction

In a related call for action, Ghanaian musician, songwriter, and creative director, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has called on President Akufo-Addo to act against the illegal mining.

According to the musician, he does not seem to understand why the president is unable to fulfil his promise to put a stop to the galamsey.