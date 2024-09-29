Galamsay: ‘Does he fear we wouldn’t vote for Bawumia?’ – Okyeame Kwame on Akufo-Addo’s inaction

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, September 28, 2024, he charged the president to take immediate action and live up to his promise to put his presidency on the line to stop the menace.

“When Nana Addo was coming to power, he said he would put his presidency on the line if he’s unable to solve galamsey. Why has it left with three months to another election, and he cannot say our water bodies are polluted so everyone should put down their mining equipment for some time? Why can’t you put a stop to it? Does he fear that we wouldn’t vote for Bawumia? Why can’t Nana Addo say anything about galamsey?” he stated.

Okyeame Kwame also called for stronger stakeholder engagement to fight the menace, polluting water bodies and depleting forests. He called for engagement with traditional leaders, as they are close to areas affected by the menace.

“Let’s go back to stronger stakeholder engagement with our chiefs, engineers….”

He further advocated for a unified political front to combat galamsey. According to him, Ghanaians should shun engaging in political discourses that seem to sway the essence of taking immediate action against the menace. He alleged that it is an avenue for political parties to recoup their investment, hence the inaction.

“Our greatest resources are water and air. So what is this NPP, NDC divide over the issue? They all have their interests. It is a political investment recuperation programme for them. Let’s set aside the political divide on the issue (fight against galamsey), and use our love for the country to solve this problem. But it is all dependent on President Akufo-Addo,” he stated.

Growing concerns to ban galamsey

Galamsey has had a devastating impact on Ghana’s environment, leading to the pollution of water bodies, destruction of farmlands, and deforestation. This illegal mining activity has also caused severe health issues for local communities due to contaminated water sources, with lurking water water-shortages in some areas.