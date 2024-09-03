Is gold more valuable than water? Here are 5 things to consider

As a result, farmers are struggling to plant and produce vital crops like cocoa, and if the situation continues, it could soon affect everyone in the country.

While gold is undeniably valuable, particularly in terms of economic gain, the true value of water cannot be overstated. Here are some reasons why water is far more valuable than gold:

1. Our very lives depend on water

Water is the foundation of all life on Earth. It’s the reason most of us are alive today. Humans, animals, and plants all depend on water for survival.

Without clean water, life cannot be sustained. Gold, on the other hand, while valuable, is not essential for life. You cannot drink gold or use it to nourish plants or animals.

2. Agriculture depends on water

Agriculture, the backbone of many economies, especially in regions like ours, depends heavily on water. Crops need water to grow, and without it, food production grinds to a halt.

The pollution of water bodies due to galamsey has already started affecting farmers’ ability to grow crops like cocoa, which is a critical export product.

Without clean water, the agricultural sector faces a severe threat, potentially leading to food shortages and economic decline.

3. The environment depends on water

Water plays a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance. It supports ecosystems, helps regulate temperature, and is involved in weather patterns.

The loss of forest reserves and the pollution of water bodies not only disrupt these natural processes but also contribute to climate change and biodiversity loss. Gold mining, while economically beneficial, does not provide these essential environmental services.

4. Health and sanitation depend on water

Access to clean water is fundamental to public health and sanitation. Polluted water bodies lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, which can devastate communities, especially in areas where access to healthcare is limited.

The health of a nation depends on its access to clean, safe water, something that cannot be substituted with gold.

5. The economy depends on water

Gold may bring immediate financial gains, but water is important for long-term economic sustainability. Industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production all depend on water.

The depletion and pollution of water resources threaten the economic stability of entire regions. Sustainable water management is key to ensuring that economies can thrive without depleting the very resources they depend on.

In the face of the ongoing environmental destruction caused by galamsey, it is clear that water is far more valuable than gold. While gold may fill pockets in the short term, water is the lifeblood that sustains communities, economies, and the environment.