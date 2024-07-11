Captain Smart names government appointees involved in galamsey, dares them to sue him

This exposé, delivered during his popular morning show, has sent shockwaves through the nation and intensified the ongoing debate about the government's commitment to combating illegal mining.
Renowned journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has named several high-ranking government appointees allegedly involved in the country's rampant illegal mining activities, known locally as "galamsey."
The host of the morning show Maakye on Onua FM/TV, known for his fearless journalism and advocacy against corruption, provided detailed accounts of how these government appointees allegedly facilitate and benefit from galamsey operations.
According to Smart, these individuals use their positions of power to shield illegal miners from law enforcement and regulatory oversight, ensuring that the illicit activities continue unabated.
Captain Smart mentioned specific names and roles, claiming to have substantial evidence to back his allegations.
He mentioned that NPP ministers, the Western Regional Minister, and the Axim Municipal Chief Executive are involved in galamsey, adding that the MCE has a shop where he sells repair items whenever the galamsey machine spoils.
He also dared the NPP appointees to go to court to sue him if indeed they are not involved in the menace.
He said these people are desperate and don't care about the well-being of Ghanaians.
Captain Smart's revelations mark a significant turning point in the fight against galamsey in the country.
Galamsey menace
Galamsey, a term derived from the phrase "gather them and sell," refers to the illicit small-scale mining operations that have plagued Ghana for years.
These activities have led to severe environmental degradation, including the pollution of major water bodies, destruction of arable land, and adverse health effects on local communities.
Despite numerous government interventions and the establishment of task forces to curb galamsey, the practice has persisted, often implicating influential figures in society.