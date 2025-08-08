Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (4–8 August)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your reliable round-up of the major stories making headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

Dr Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed and Six Others Die in Military Helicopter Crash

Ghana is mourning the loss of two prominent ministers and six others after a fatal military helicopter crash on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August. The victims include Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The incident occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region while the officials were en route to launch the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme. The Z-9 helicopter they were travelling in disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Accra. The tragic news was confirmed at a press conference by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

3-Day National Mourning Declared

President John Mahama declared three days of national mourning, beginning Thursday, 7 August, to honour the victims of the crash. The announcement, signed by Minister for Government Communications Felix Ofosu Kwakye, stated that the President has suspended all official activities for the rest of the week and ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice.

DNA Testing for Victims’ Identification

Samples from the remains of the eight victims have been flown to South Africa for forensic analysis and identification. They were transported from Kotoka International Airport, led by the Head of Forensic Analysis at the Criminal Investigations Department. Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak told journalists that although the bodies are at the 37 Military Hospital, further testing is necessary to confirm identities.

Pope Leo XIV Sends Condolences

Pope Leo XIV has expressed his condolences to Ghana over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash. In a telegram to the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, published by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope offered prayers for the deceased and their families. The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, in a statement signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, also conveyed deep sympathy to the nation.

NCA Issues Suspension Notice to DStv Ghana

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued MultiChoice Ghana Limited with a notice of its intention to suspend its Subscription Management Service for Pay TV Direct-to-Home broadcasting. The move, in line with Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), follows the company’s failure to implement a 30% reduction in subscription prices as directed by Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Samuel Nartey George. The NCA, in a statement dated 7 August, gave the company 30 days to respond in writing.