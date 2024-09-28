ADVERTISEMENT
Democracy Hub protesters misbehaved, but it's wrong to deny them bail - Dominic Ayine

Pulse Contributor

A former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has condemned the recent clashes between protesters and the police, describing the physical altercations as unacceptable and counterproductive.

Dr Dominic Ayine
His comments follow reports of protesters engaging in scuffles with law enforcement during a demonstration organised by Democracy Hub, which led to arrests and subsequent detention.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Saturday, 28th September, Dr Ayine emphasised that while the right to protest is protected under the constitution, violence should never be part of such activities.

He stressed that peaceful demonstrations are an essential component of democracy, but the actions of some protesters who resorted to violence undermine the cause they are advocating for.

According to him, such behaviour only escalates tensions and complicates the relationship between citizens and law enforcement.

"The blocking of traffic is something that is condemnable, the attempt to engage in fisticuffs with police is something that we should condemn. Having said that, I do not think that the activities they engaged in are sufficient reasons to say they should be detained without bail. That is where my concern is," he stated.

The clashes took place during a three-day protest aimed at pressuring the government to address concerns about corruption, mismanagement, and illegal mining.

The event, which resulted in the arrest of 53 protesters, quickly escalated into confrontations, leading to physical altercations between some demonstrators and police officers. Dr Ayine expressed regret over the incident and called for more constructive ways of expressing grievances.

