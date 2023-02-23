However, Blakk Rasta is not backing his claim with religious beliefs, rather scientific reasons why pork is not healthy for human consumption.
Black Rasta seconds Sonnie Badu; lists deadly reasons why people must not eat pork
Black Rasta has come up as one of the few to support Sonnie Badu’s warning to pork consumers.
“I don’t know about pork filled with demons. The only time I saw pigs and demons cast into them was in the days of Jesus Christ where they all got drowned. But I know there are bigger demons in pork than what Sonnie Badu is talking about. Why should anyone be happy about eating pork? This is an animal that has all the abominable diseases,” he said
The 3FM radio presenter continued that "It is an animal that is a homosexual. It is an animal that has no respect. And this is your best meat? Listen! Pork has a certain kind of worm that does not die easily. Not even after 100 degrees Celsius of heating. It is called Taenia solium. I remember this from my days of doing general science. Pork has a certain formidable and robust worm that does not easily die”.
“Pork has one of the highest levels of cholesterol. Pork is not healthy. 99.99% of all those getting heart attacks are from those eating pork. Be careful. Be very careful. I do not know about any demons but I know that if you love your life, you won’t eat animals. This is a very serious truth. By now some people are insulting me. Muslims will be clapping in one corner. Some others will stand somewhere and say I am high on wee. Continue eating the pork and when you are dying in the hospital I will come and shake your hand and urge you to die quickly," Blakk Rasta added.
Speaking to consumers of pork, Blakk Rasta, expressed worry over why people even kill animals.
“Why should you even kill the animal? The way you love your life is the same way the animal loves his life. Why do you want to kill the animal and eat it? Is it not barbarism? Why should any human being eat animals at all? Why should you eat it? Leave the animal and let it grow and live. You catch it and barbarically slaughter it with so much violence. You cook it and eat, then you are not ashamed to come and say it is sweet,” he added.
