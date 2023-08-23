Bob Risky takes a break from mourning dad to flaunt recently 'acquired curves'

However, his plans were halted after his father sadly passed, causing him to go into mourning.

He has come out from his grieving to deliver his promise to his eager fans as he releases photos of his post-BBL-surgery body for netizens to feed their eyes.

The photo he shared features him wearing a two-piece lingerie which struggled to cover his body, leaving much to netizens imagination.

This wouldn't be the first time the self-acclaimed Nigerian Barbie doll has turned to cosmetic surgery to enhance her look. In May 2021, Bob Risky went for Brazilian Butt Lift surgery to enhance her feminine figure.

However, Bob Risky, who was born a male as Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju but prefers to be addressed as a woman, has surprised her fans by going for another enhancement surgery.

Bob Risky previously shared a video of herself lying down and said "Got myself a new bum". Sharing more details with her fans, she later posted a video of her 'bruised' butts and said "I pray all my bruises clear ASAP".

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body Pulse Ghana

