Bridget Otoo claps back at Ofori Amponsah’s Bawumia endorsement

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

He asserted that the youth would be missing out significantly if Dr Bawumia does not secure victory in the upcoming election.

"Vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President, you’ll be missing out on a lot. He represents the future," Ofori Amponsah said.

Expressing optimism about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances, he added: "It is possible that Dr Bawumia will win."

Bridget Otoo's reaction

Reacting to the post on the Pulse Ghana X page, Bridget Otoo, known for her outspoken nature and her take on current affairs, wrote, “The only hit lyrics left is in Bawumia’s pocket. Don’t take him seriously.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On a campaign stop in the Okakoi South Constituency, the flagbearer hopped into a trotro, a common public transport vehicle in Ghana, to engage with citizens.