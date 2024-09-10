ADVERTISEMENT
Bridget Otoo claps back at Ofori Amponsah’s Bawumia endorsement

Dorcas Agambila

Bridget Otoo, a well-known Ghanaian media personality, has reacted to recent comments made by highlife legend Ofori Amponsah regarding Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bridget Otoo

Speaking at the ‘Boys Boys’ gathering organised by Sammi Awuku in Accra, the Emmanuela singer urged the youth to vote overwhelmingly for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

He asserted that the youth would be missing out significantly if Dr Bawumia does not secure victory in the upcoming election.

"Vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President, you’ll be missing out on a lot. He represents the future," Ofori Amponsah said.

Expressing optimism about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances, he added: "It is possible that Dr Bawumia will win."

Reacting to the post on the Pulse Ghana X page, Bridget Otoo, known for her outspoken nature and her take on current affairs, wrote, “The only hit lyrics left is in Bawumia’s pocket. Don’t take him seriously.”

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On a campaign stop in the Okakoi South Constituency, the flagbearer hopped into a trotro, a common public transport vehicle in Ghana, to engage with citizens.

The move surprised passengers and commuters alike, as Bawumia used the opportunity to connect with the everyday struggles of Ghanaians, and trumpet his 'bold solutions' agenda.

