‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Speaking at the Kasoa Odekro Palace during a stakeholder engagement, Dr Bawumia emphasised his transformative approach to leadership.

“I have implemented 33 different policies as Vice President. The former President cannot point to one. He does not have one as Vice President. There is none. I can point to them,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He further drew a comparison between his leadership and that of Mahama, saying, “I am a Vice President so if you vote for me, you will get a brand-new tear rubber President. When you vote for the former president, you will get home used secondhand President.”

Akufo-Addo calls on Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia

Dr Bawumia's remarks were complemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who also urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia.

At the 13th Biennial and 51st Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the achievements of his government and stressed the importance of continuity.

He argued that Bawumia is best positioned to build on these successes, given his integral role in their planning and execution.

The President particularly praised Bawumia’s economic expertise, notably his efforts in digitalising the economy, which has enhanced government service efficiency and boosted revenue collection.