‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Evans Annang

The flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has praised his leadership, contrasting it with that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Here's a summary of Dr. Bawumia's vision for sports in NPP manifesto
Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Dr Bawumia highlighted his achievements as Vice President, describing himself as a “brand new tear rubber” leader ready to address the nation's challenges with a fresh perspective.

Speaking at the Kasoa Odekro Palace during a stakeholder engagement, Dr Bawumia emphasised his transformative approach to leadership.

“I have implemented 33 different policies as Vice President. The former President cannot point to one. He does not have one as Vice President. There is none. I can point to them,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He further drew a comparison between his leadership and that of Mahama, saying, “I am a Vice President so if you vote for me, you will get a brand-new tear rubber President. When you vote for the former president, you will get home used secondhand President.”

Dr Bawumia's remarks were complemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who also urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia.

At the 13th Biennial and 51st Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the achievements of his government and stressed the importance of continuity.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

He argued that Bawumia is best positioned to build on these successes, given his integral role in their planning and execution.

The President particularly praised Bawumia’s economic expertise, notably his efforts in digitalising the economy, which has enhanced government service efficiency and boosted revenue collection.

He urged voters to support Bawumia’s presidential bid, stating that his leadership would ensure the continuation and enhancement of the progress made under the NPP government.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

