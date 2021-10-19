'Bush sex is not a taboo' - Oboy Siki says as he recounts how he's done it many times

Oboy Siki was speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm where he recounted that he has slept with a lot of the women in the bush. “When I joined a band during late Bob Santo, Nana Kwame Ampadu and others’ regime, we had a lot of sex in a bush with so many ladies".

He continues that “during that time, there was nothing like a hotel or Guest House in the villages where we went to perform so we normally sleep with them in the bush" he added that "because of the weather, we will bring our mattresses out to sleep in cocoa farms with our girls”.

According to actor to the actor who is in his 70s, “if having sexual affair with ladies in a bush is a taboo, I would have been dead by now because I slept with a lot of ladies in a bush when I joined the band".

He concluded that “those who believe that sleeping with ladies in a bush is a taboo can continue to believe that but I (Oboy Siki) I don’t believe that since I’m still alive after practising some".

Oboy Siki Pulse Ghana

This wouldn't be the first time Oboy Siki has opened about his sex life. In 2019, he shocked the internet when he revealed that he slept with over 1500 women including teenagers.

Defending his extreme sexual craving, the actor explained that when one dies, he or she can’t take his or her properties to heaven, therefore, he prefers to have some sexual enjoyment with women.