Celestine Donkor’s mum hospitalised after slipping into coma (PHOTOS)

“My mum ate something today and yes this is the most pleasant gift to experience on a Christmas day,” she captioned a photo gallery of her mother eating at the hospital on her Instagram page.

She disclosed that her mother was unable to eat for the past few days – and that she could only eat through a tube. Celestine expressed her excitement over seeing her eat by herself.

“The past few days have been rough. She went in a comma and still on admission, unable to eat, food had to go through the tube for her. I spent the early hours of today with her and it was a joy to see her eat by herself and in her Christmas hat.”

She continued: “Wherever life has put you on this day, enjoy Christmas- there are blessings in the air. Like my mum, she won't let her condition stop her. I saw many people really suffering at the hospital. Those who are there not because they are sick but because they had to take care of their family and loved ones.”

“I ask for strength and greater grace for those at places they didn't plan to be this season. Enjoy life and favour in the air,” she added.