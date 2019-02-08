Your favourite TV show host, Chantelle Asante shared the wonderful news on her Instagram in such an adorable photo shoot showing off her baby bump.

The screen goddess shared two photos of herself in a figure-hugging grey dress. One showed off her enviable cute figure and the other photo showed off her growing baby bump stretching the dress.

She captioned it saying, “Who wore it better, bump or no bump?” Chantel got married in August last year to the love of her life in a plush ceremony.

Is it safe to say Chantelle Asante does not have the recipe to pop a magic baby like her fellow celeb, Becca did?