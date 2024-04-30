ADVERTISEMENT
Don't ruin your future by cheating on your 'cheating husband' - Rev. Charlotte Oduro

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, has provided insightful guidance to women grappling with partners involved in extramarital affairs, urging them to prioritize seeking counseling over resorting to retaliation.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro
Counselor Charlotte Oduro

According to her, when faced with such challenges in a marriage, it's preferable for a woman to consider walking away rather than succumbing to the temptation of infidelity as a form of retribution.

She emphasized that women who choose to cheat in response to their husband's infidelity are likely to suffer severe consequences that could detrimentally impact their lives.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro
Counselor Charlotte Oduro Pulse Ghana

“I want women to understand that resorting to infidelity won't resolve their issues. Don’t allow your anger to lead you to ruin your future. If you find it unbearable to cope with your husband's infidelity, seek counselling or consider ending the marriage. Don’t respond to wrongdoing with more wrongdoing,” she advised in an interview with Oyerepa FM

Counselor Charlotte lamented the societal acceptance of men's infidelity while condemning women who follow suit out of pain.

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro
Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro Pulse Ghana

“Many women are reacting to men's infidelity out of hurt, but this shouldn't be the case. They've noticed that society often overlooks men's affairs but condemns women's, so they feel compelled to retaliate,” she added.

