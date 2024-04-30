Don't ruin your future by cheating on your 'cheating husband' - Rev. Charlotte Oduro

She emphasized that women who choose to cheat in response to their husband's infidelity are likely to suffer severe consequences that could detrimentally impact their lives.

Pulse Ghana

“I want women to understand that resorting to infidelity won't resolve their issues. Don’t allow your anger to lead you to ruin your future. If you find it unbearable to cope with your husband's infidelity, seek counselling or consider ending the marriage. Don’t respond to wrongdoing with more wrongdoing,” she advised in an interview with Oyerepa FM

Counselor Charlotte lamented the societal acceptance of men's infidelity while condemning women who follow suit out of pain.

