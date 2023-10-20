In a recent interview on Okay FM, he shared his perspective, explaining that when one partner cheats on the other in a relationship, it primarily affects the person who cheated.
Cheating in a relationship doesn’t affect your partner, the disgrace is on you – Okyeame
Okyeame Kwame has revealed why infidelity from his partner doesn't affect him directly.
He explained that the person going on a cheating spree is rather disgracing him/herself.
“ I don’t refer to Annica as my wife. She is “the wife of Okyeame Kwame” and we both understanding that. Once you get too attached to someone, their actions will greatly affect you. When break your heart, you’ll see yourself crying, refusing to eat, becoming less productive at work. This is not how it should be. If my wife cheats on me, she is rather disgracing herself and not me, so why should I let it affect how I go about my day?” Okyeame Kwame narrated.
Earlier one, he explained why he quit going to church. Speaking in a recent interview on Angel TV, Okyeame Kwame explained that when he met his wife, Annica when he was 29 years old, they had to date for four years before getting married.
He explained that he wanted to marry her after dating for a year but his wife’s parents were adamant.
” I was brought up in a Methodist faith and my wife and her parents were members of the Jehovah’s Witness church. As a result, they didn’t want me to marry her. We didn’t belong to the same faith so the marriage was strongly opposed by them” Okyeame Kwame stated.
“At the end of the day, we still got married without their approval. You don’t need the approval of your parents before you get married. One the two of you understand each other, it shouldn’t be a problem” Okyeame Kwame narrated.
Okyeame further revealed that as a result of the opposition he faced during his marriage because of religion, he decided to quit religion and become neutral.
