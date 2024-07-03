Chef Smith didn't apply to GWR for cook-a-thon, submitted no evidence of cooking - Report

TV3 presenter Adwoa Noella highlighted the discrepancies during a broadcast, revealing that several media houses reached out to GWR to verify the authenticity of Chef Smith's record-breaking claim.

Pulse Ghana

"We tried to find out the authenticity because, once again, we want to see it on the Guinness World Record page, so a few media houses wrote to verify and ask a few questions to ascertain whether it is true or not," Noella explained.

The responses from GWR raised significant concerns. "First of all, he didn't even apply in the first place; they didn't have any receipt of him making an application to say he wants to take on this challenge," Noella said on the TV3 show monitored by pulse.com.gh.

Furthermore, the certificate purportedly presented by Chef Smith has been called into question. "Secondly, the certificate is not from them. They are not aware of what is going on. Currently, the record holder is still Alan Fisher," Noella concluded.

This development further casts doubt on the legitimacy of Chef Smith's claimed achievement, as GWR is yet to recognise or authenticate his cook-a-thon attempt. The current record remains held by Alan Fisher, as confirmed by GWR.