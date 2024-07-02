ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Selorm Tali

In a landmark achievement, Ghanaian culinary maestro Chef Smith has been officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the holder of the world's cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith announced this new feat during a press conference in Accra today, July 2nd, 2024. The Ghanaian chef showcased a certificate from the Guinness World Record.

Chef Smith was accorded the record with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes. He has now taken over the record from the previous holder, Irishman Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Chef Smith undertook the formidable cook-a-thon challenge with the goal of setting a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Ghanaian Chef commenced his journey on 1 February 2024 and tirelessly cooked for an astounding 820 hours, concluding his marathon on March 6th, 2024.

Speaking in the video below at the press conference, he said, "Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder."

Chef Smith cooked continuously for over a month. On March 5, his cook-a-thon attracted a star-studded lineup of performers, including Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and the Asakaa Boys.

Taking to social media, Chef Smith wrote "it is with great pleasure and honour that we inform the general public and the media about the press conference of Millennium Chef Smith. He will be announcing his results from the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The event will take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, at 2:00 PM. Thank you for your cooperation."

During this remarkable challenge, many celebrities, such as Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, visited the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex to support the chef’s incredible achievement.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

