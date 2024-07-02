Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Chef Smith was accorded the record with a time of 802 hours and 25 minutes. He has now taken over the record from the previous holder, Irishman Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Chef Smith undertook the formidable cook-a-thon challenge with the goal of setting a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Ghanaian Chef commenced his journey on 1 February 2024 and tirelessly cooked for an astounding 820 hours, concluding his marathon on March 6th, 2024.

Speaking in the video below at the press conference, he said, "Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder."

Chef Smith cooked continuously for over a month. On March 5, his cook-a-thon attracted a star-studded lineup of performers, including Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and the Asakaa Boys.

Taking to social media, Chef Smith wrote "it is with great pleasure and honour that we inform the general public and the media about the press conference of Millennium Chef Smith. He will be announcing his results from the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The event will take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, at 2:00 PM. Thank you for your cooperation."

