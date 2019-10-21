The popular actor broke the news of his father’s death via a post on his Instagram handle.

“You leave behind a legacy that will always remain insurmountable. Everything I am, and will become, I will owe to you,” he wrote as a tribute to his late father.

“Thank you for giving me a firm foundation, spirituality, love, support, wisdom, courage and strength to take on the world. Thank you for raising a man who can now spread his own two hands and fly. R.I.P KING.”

This comes just five months after the actor lost his wife. Chris Attoh married Bettie Jenifer in October last year, but she was gruesomely murdered a few months later.

Chris Attoh and his late wife, Bettie Jenifer

Bettie, 44, was fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of her Maryland office in May 2018.

Police later described the suspect as “a black male with a thin build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh’s father, Nii Fred Attoh, served as the Chief of Jamestown until his passing.