According to the 46-year-old former Big Brother Africa housemate, she had her first breast implant in 1999 in the U.K but it went wrong and a second surgery to correct it rather left her with visibly different sizes of her melons.

Confidence, now a mother of two, speaking on why she is now confidently speaking about this, said "I know it's a topic a lot of people don't like talking about. They don't want people to know what they have done, well if it's broken and fixed it, Hallelujah, enjoy it".

Speaking about the plastic surgeries she has had in her 'Konfidence Uncut' YouTube series, she added that " I am not saying go and shout and be like I have done this or that but if someone asks you about it be honest".

Confidence Haugen

In the 15 minutes video, Confidence disclosed that she later found a good surgeon in Germany who corrected her failed surgeries. She adds that she has gone ahead to have a 'liposculpture' to make her hips come out and another for a slender tummy.

However, the former Miss Ghana contestant has a piece of advice for anyone interested in undergoing plastic surgeries as she recounts what she has been through with hers. Watch the video below to hear more from her.