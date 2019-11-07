The rapper and the Ghanaian entrepreneur cum socialite, who once represented her country at the Big Brother Africa reality show, dated about a decade ago at the early stages of Edem's career, but sadly their relationship ended with a scandal.

Edem was allegedly accused of stealing Confidence’s smartphone, which as at then was reported to worth thousands of dollars. Speaking about the scandal during a Pulse Chat, Edem debunked the report, saying that it wasn’t what broke their relationship.

He said the media was so much into their relationship and serial reports about their affairs, fed into their thoughts and eventually, that saw them apart. The “Toto” rapper, who is now married with children, says he is however still friends with Confidence.

Hear more from him in the video below.