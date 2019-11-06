Ms Forson in a recent interview alleged that the doings of Bullet, whilst she was on his record label, has crashed her marriage. The singer added that Bullet also demanded $50,000 from her and she couldn’t afford it, therefore, she quit Rufftown records.

Another of Ms Forson’s claim is that Bullet has given songs she has written with him to Wendy Shay. All these reports infuriated Bullet who threatened to sue Ms Forson if she doesn’t retract her claims.

Bullet Threatens To Sue Ms Forson

In reaction, the singer via her new record label, Black Avenue Muzik, has issued a public apology to the Rufftown Records CEO. In her statement, her words were misconstrued.

Read her statement below.