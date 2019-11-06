The Agona Swedru based musician shot to fame with his ‘one corner” monster hit and he since then, he keeps doing what he does best, to entertain his fans whilst working hard to the playlists of music lovers as well.

After dropping his “scopa tu mana” bars on a song which went viral, Patapaa released an album and he is now out with a new one, which could pass as a Christmas banger. He titles this one “Eye Hu” and it features a singer named Ada.

Listen to the single below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.