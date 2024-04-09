ADVERTISEMENT
Criss Waddle calls out friends for not supporting his music

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle has taken to social media to express his disappointment with friends who are failing to support his new music.

Criss Waddle
Criss Waddle

In a candid post, he highlighted the irony of strangers promoting his songs while his inner circle remains conspicuously silent.

"I see most people I call friends not even supporting my song, most of the posts on social media with the song are from thousands of people I've never met. But when these same friends are having their parties, weddings, naming ceremonies, and even funerals of family members I've never met before, they want to have you there to grace their occasion," he wrote.

He continued, "The broke ones too come asking you for money behind the scenes but won't promote your songs on social media to be streamed. Yet, when they need money...® ® if anyone asks me for money from today, I will screenshot it and post it on Snapchat."

Criss Waddle released 'Syco,' a new song he curated from a viral sound from a video of himself ranting.

With lively beats and relatable lyrics, "Psycho (Syco)" captures the essence of camaraderie and playful banter, making it an instant favorite among fans of Amapiano music. Criss Waddle's infectious energy shines through as he delivers jovial verses that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

"Psycho (Syco)" stands on its own as a testament to Criss Waddle's musical talent and ability to create hits that resonate with audiences. The song's infectious rhythm and playful lyrics are sure to keep fans dancing and singing along for weeks to come.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

