Criss Waddle calls out friends for not supporting his music

"I see most people I call friends not even supporting my song, most of the posts on social media with the song are from thousands of people I've never met. But when these same friends are having their parties, weddings, naming ceremonies, and even funerals of family members I've never met before, they want to have you there to grace their occasion," he wrote.

He continued, "The broke ones too come asking you for money behind the scenes but won't promote your songs on social media to be streamed. Yet, when they need money...® ® if anyone asks me for money from today, I will screenshot it and post it on Snapchat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Criss Waddle released 'Syco,' a new song he curated from a viral sound from a video of himself ranting.

With lively beats and relatable lyrics, "Psycho (Syco)" captures the essence of camaraderie and playful banter, making it an instant favorite among fans of Amapiano music. Criss Waddle's infectious energy shines through as he delivers jovial verses that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.