Davido entangled in cheating scandal again; lady question speaks after leaked video

The photo sparked controversy, with claims that Davido has been cheating on his partner with the model. Some fans of the Nigerian singer began attacking 'Gorgeous Doll' for allegedly hooking up with the artist, who is married to Chioma.

In response, Gorgeous Doll's close friend, identified as Pink Native, decided to leak an old video of Davido in tears, allegedly begging Gorgeous Doll for something of interest to him.

Some social media users have claimed that Davido was begging for time with Gorgeous Doll. The release of the video has propelled Davido to the top of trending topics on social media, accompanied by accusations of infidelity and other allegations.

This development prompted the model and stylist, Gorgeous Doll, to share a video addressing her connection with Davido.

During the 10-minute video, the model clarified that the initial sharing of the video was done by her friend, Bonita Maria, and not by herself.

"My friend Bonita shared the picture and video, and upon my request, she deleted it. The content held sentimental value to me, and I had not consented to its public sharing," she explained.

She further revealed that her association with Davido was solely professional, and she was unaware of his marital status.

