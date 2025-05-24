From talking drums to trending tweets: How Africa found its digital voice

Once upon a time in Africa, the rhythm of information wasn’t typed—it was drummed. “Talking drums”, which mimicked the tonal patterns of African languages, echoed through villages, relaying coded messages over miles of terrain. These beats bounced off baobab trees, rustled thatched roofs, and summoned communities to action.

Marketplaces acted as the original social networks—buzzing hubs where gossip, trade, and news intertwined. Chiefs’ courtyards served as public parliaments, where elders debated matters of the day, and oral storytelling preserved communal memory and moral instruction.

Today, that communal drumbeat has evolved into the digital ping of smartphones. The town square is now a WhatsApp group; civic debates happen not under mango trees but in fiery Twitter threads and viral TikTok duets. Africa’s public sphere has become digital, transforming how information is shared, who shares it, and what outcomes arise from it.

The roots of traditional communication

Traditional African communication—deeply tied to cultural norms and symbolic expression—predates the written word. It involves verbal and non-verbal channels, such as the town crier, talking drums, bells, gongs, and raffia symbols. According to Ugboajah, these systems reflect a rich interplay between community traditions, interpersonal relationships, and moral codes.

Yoruba dùndún drums and Asante atumpan drums could relay messages across 32 kilometres, passed on by other drummers in a chain reaction of rhythm and meaning. Communication, in this context, was localised yet powerful—trusted because of the communal trust in the source, and effective because of its immediacy and accessibility.

But while these methods kept rural communities—representing nearly 80% of Africa’s population—informed and engaged, the tide of technology has introduced new forms of dialogue.

The digital drumbeat

Today’s social media platforms—Twitter (now X), WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok—have given millions of Africans unprecedented access to public discourse. Individuals who were once voiceless or marginalised now command global attention through viral content and coordinated campaigns.

Hashtags like #EndSARS in Nigeria, #ShutItAllDown in Namibia, and #FixTheCountry in Ghana have not only sparked conversations but also mobilised mass protests and pressured governments. A 2022 Afrobarometer report revealed that over 40% of African youth use social media to track political developments, highlighting the emergence of a dynamic, digital citizenry.

Misinformation in the meme age

However, this new communication era has its pitfalls. As griots once embellished oral histories for dramatic effect, modern-day influencers often favour engagement over accuracy. Misinformation spreads rapidly, especially via WhatsApp, Africa’s most widely used messaging platform.

From miracle health remedies to politically motivated conspiracy theories, digital spaces are often rife with unverified content. Doctored videos, sensational headlines, and politically charged fake news now coexist alongside legitimate advocacy and citizen journalism—creating confusion in environments already challenged by low media literacy and fragile press freedoms.

Civic engagement in the age of emojis

Despite its flaws, the digital public sphere has energised civic engagement. Youth-led protests are coordinated via Google Docs and livestreamed on Instagram. Satirical political commentary, once whispered in private, is now boldly shared as viral memes and animated skits.

In countries where traditional media is censored or tightly controlled by the state, digital platforms offer alternative spaces for dissent and discussion. Civil society organisations and grassroots movements are leveraging technology to educate, organise, and mobilise.

Yet, digital innovation has not completely displaced traditional methods. In many rural communities, the town crier still delivers messages on foot, and community radio—one of Africa’s oldest mass media formats—continues to thrive. These stations increasingly integrate listener call-ins and WhatsApp feedback lines, bridging the old with the new.

The challenge ahead is to harmonise Africa’s heritage of community-based communication with the borderless nature of digital discourse. By blending the credibility and cultural resonance of traditional structures with the immediacy and reach of modern tools, Africa’s public sphere can become both inclusive and impactful.

Whether through the beat of a carved drum or the buzz of a viral tweet, the objective remains the same: to inform, to connect, and to inspire action.